Carnival Cruises cutting back on free room service

Carnival Cruise Line announced a new policy change that may cost guests some of their convenience. The company said it will be ending free room service with one exception—continental breakfast.

Traditionally, cruises have been all-inclusive with a few exceptions, like alcohol sales.

Air Sea Travel agent, Scott Lara, says his clients have been calling about the policy change and if changes like this one continue, it may hurt the cruise industry.

“In the 15 years that I’ve been a travel agent, I’ve never seen the outcry from cruise passengers regarding police more than this one,” said Lara.

The cost of room service is under new format and will cost between $2 and $6 per item. Carnival noted the change brings them in line with other large cruise operators.

Lara says this is not the first change, it is one of many.

“Taking away table cloths, higher price for tips… all of these changes are now putting a lot of pressure on cruisers,” said Lara. “And they’re tired of it.”

Carnival has also revealed it will increase the price for its unlimited soda program, Bottomless Bubbles. New prices are $5.95 per day for kids and $8.50 for adults.

The line’s Senior Cruise Director and Brand Ambassador, John Heald said one of the goals over the last several years has been to bring more complimentary food options to the menu. They are also hoping to cut down on food waste.

Lara says his concern is if changes like this keep happening, families may look elsewhere for a vacation.

“’Hey, maybe I’ll go to Disney now. Maybe I’ll go to Orlando.’ What I see more now is people going to all-inclusive resorts and that is going to hurt the cruise industry as a whole,” said Lara.

