Company refunds family after son spends $1,200 on Fortnite

A North Carolina family is complaining after their 11-year-old son spent $1,200 on in-game purchases on the popular game "Fortnite."

The game’s creator, Epic Games, has been given an “F” rating by the Better Business Bureau.

The boy’s mother said she originally thought the purchases were fraud, but soon realized her son had been buying items on “Fortnite.”

When she emailed the company, she did not get a response and her case was taken to the state. The family did end up getting a refund.

There have been more cases like this from families across the U.S. However, most of the problems have not been resolved.

The BBB said it has tried reaching out to the company a number of times, but never received a response.

