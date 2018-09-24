American Airlines class action settlement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - According to Topclassaction.com American Airlines and a Harvard professor preliminarily settled a baggage fee class action lawsuit, Class Members are now eligible to submit claims for a potential refund of wrongfully charged baggage fees.

If you traveled on American Airlines between July 13, 2013 and June 7, 2018 and were charged checked baggage fees that were inconsistent with the company’s baggage fee policy, you could get money from the class action settlement.

Each Class Member will be eligible to claim between $18.75 and $200 plus interest for each checked bag they wrongfully paid for.

A 100% refund is available for checked baggage fees inconsistent with American Airline policies and a 75% refund is available for checked baggage fees inconsistent with confirmation emails.

Class action members have until Oct. 19, 2018, to file a claim form. Those class action members who want to object or opt out of the settlement terms must do so by Dec. 3, 2018.

Eligible class members can fill out a Claim online to participate in the settlement.

They can print out this form and mail it to the Settlement Administrator.

