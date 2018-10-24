Consumer Reports reveals most, least reliable cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Taking a couple of minutes to read this story could save you thousands of dollars. Consumer Reports has just released its exclusive new-car reliability report. It shows which brands and models are considered the most reliable and which ones you might want to steer clear of.

Consumer Reports surveys its members every year about any serious problems they’ve experienced with their vehicles in the past 12 months. This year’s annual Auto Reliability Survey, the largest of its kind, gathered data on more than half a million vehicles.

“Just because a car is new, doesn't mean it will be problem free. According to this survey, in-car electronics -- like infotainment systems -- power equipment, and transmissions continue to give owners headaches,” explained Mike Quincy with Consumer Reports.

Top brands

Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda were the top brands, with Mazda making the biggest jump -- moving up nine spots from the previous year.

Bottom brands

Brands at the bottom of the list were Tesla, Cadillac, and Volvo. The Tesla Model S electric sedan actually lost its recommended status because Consumer Reports' members reported problems with the car’s air suspension and body hardware -- such as the car’s door handles.

Turbo engines are becoming more common, but some car owners in the survey had trouble with their car’s turbocharger and engine computer. A few needed complete engine replacements.

“The truth is, when automakers introduce such new technology, it can take several model years to get it working correctly," said Quincy.

Most reliable vehicles

The cars that came out on top as the most reliable were the Lexus GX, Toyota Prius C, and Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Least reliable vehicles

The least reliable were the Ram 3500, Tesla Model X, and Cadillac ATS.

