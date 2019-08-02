Don't pay more than you should! Save with student discounts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No question, buying everything a college student needs is expensive. But Consumer Reports says you can take some of the sting out of it by taking advantage of student discounts. From laptops to clothes to cars, the discounts are there. You just have to know where to find them.

Note: To get these deals, you have to prove that you’re a student, either by producing a student ID at the register or an email address that ends with “edu.”

If you’re shopping for clothes at mall stores, such as Banana Republic, Madewell and Club Monaco, there are special student discounts as much as 15%. Club Monaco will give you the same 15% discount with online purchases -- as will J. Crew and Levi’s.

CONSUMER REPORTS: Ways to save with student discounts

Apple computers rarely go on sale, but Apple offers a discount for students, faculty and staff. And for mobile phones, ring up savings at Sprint and AT&T, which offer students from certain colleges special savings.

Of course, students have to eat! Chain restaurants typically don’t offer student discounts. But a local franchise might, so it doesn’t hurt to ask.

Students can also save with apps and memberships like Amazon Prime Student, Unidays, and ID.me. Some are free to join, and careful research on their sites can uncover some gems.

And here’s a discount for students with the purchase or lease of a car. General Motors offers thousands off on a new-car purchase, reduced lease prices, and deferred payments for 90 days on Chevrolets, Buicks, and GMC vehicles.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.