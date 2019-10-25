Consumer

Costco is selling a 'Frozen 2' Arendelle Playhouse

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Your kids are going to love this! 

Costco.com is selling a mock "Arendelle" playhouse from the movie Frozen! It's perfect for a queen or Prince of the Southern Isles! 

The wooden house, sold exclusively online, is big enough for a kid (or two) to fit into at one time. It features double doors, fake flowers, a chalkboard and more! 

The KidKraft house is $369.99 and has to be assembled by an adult. 

More features include:

  • Interior and Exterior Graphics Bring Castle to Life
  • Custom Ice Sculpted Windows with 2 Flower Boxes
  • 2 Chalkboard Panels, Serving Window with Vinyl Awning
  • KidKraft Patented Accordion-Style EZ Kraft Assembly
  • Indoor or Outdoor Use, Assembly and Accessories Not Included

