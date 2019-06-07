Disney Cruise Line reveals fall 2020 schedule

The Disney Cruise Line has announced its fall schedule for 2020, which features Halloween and winter holiday departures from Florida, New York, California, and Texas.

Halloween on the High Seas returns to Disney's ships in September and October while Very Merrytime Cruises take place from early November through December.

Tropical island vacations from Florida

The Disney Dream will do three- and four-night sailings to the Bahamas. Meanwhile, the Disney Fantasy will do seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings, and also some three- and four-night Bahamas sailing, and one five-night Bahamas trip with two stops at the Disney private island Castaway Cay. The youngest ship in the fleet, Fantasy will also sail one six-night and one eight-night Caribbean option.

Sailings to Bermuda and Canada from New York

For destinations and ports of call, the Disney Magic will head from Europe to New York in October 2020, sailing three five-night cruises to Bermuda, as well as a five-night cruise to Canada, including St. John and Halifax. In November, the Disney Magic will depart to Puerto Rico, from where it will sail onward to Miami.

Baja and Mexican Riviera voyages from California

The Disney Wonder will sail from San Diego in September 2020, from where it will sail two-to-five-night cruises to Baja California in Mexico, including Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada.

Bahamas and Caribbean cruises from Texas

The Disney Wonder will sail a seven-night itinerary to Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta before departing on a 14-day crossing of the Panama Canal on its way to Galveston, Texas in November, from where it will sail to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Bookings will become open to the public on June 13, but Disney's Castaway Club members can book as early as 8 a.m. Eastern on June 10, based upon their status.

For more details, go to disneycruise.com.

The sailings schedule for the winter season that heads into 2021 will likely be announced in the fall.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.