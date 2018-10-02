Don't be alarmed by 'Presidential Alert' sent to your phone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Don’t freak out when your phone lights up and starts buzzing on Wednesday afternoon: it’s only the federal government doing a nationwide test of the Presidential Alert system.

Though the message will act like an AMBER Alert or severe weather warning, it will simply say the following: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert system. No action is needed.”

The alert will go out to mobile phones at 2:18 p.m. and it will followed by similar emergency alert system tests broadcast on radio and television stations throughout the country.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 20, the test was postponed until Wednesday because of the federal government’s disaster relief efforts in response to Hurricane Florence.

Who’s in charge of sending out this alert?

Even though it’s a test of the Presidential Alert, the message will be sent by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is working with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“The EA is a national public warning system that provides the President with the communications capability to address the nation during a national emergency,” FEMA said in a news release.

In a legitimate emergency, an alert would be issued at the president's direction or by someone he chooses, and then activated by FEMA, the agency said.

The goal of Wednesday’s test is to check how well the system works and iron out any wrinkles that do crop up, so that it works properly in the event of a national emergency.

When will I get the alert?

The message is scheduled to begin at 2:18 p.m. EST., according to FEMA, which said the alert is expected to last for approximately one minute.

“WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA should be capable of receive the test message,” FEMA said.

Afterward, the agency will perform an EAS test at 2:20 p.m., which will last for about a minute. It will sound similar to the routine tests that flash across your television screen once a month.

Why is this happening?

The short answer is, the government wants to make sure it works in case we ever need it. As for the long answer, here you go:

The WEA and EAS systems are used to warn the public about emergencies, such as dangerous weather or missing children, according to FEMA.

"Presidential Alerts are to be used during a national emergency, though none have been sent to date," the agency said on its website.

Though this is the fourth nationwide test of the EAS, Wednesday marks the first time the federal government has ever tested out the WEA on a national level.

So… Can I opt out?

No can do. You'll likely receive the message automatically, unless your phone is turned off, you're not close enough to a cell tower or your wireless provider doesn't participate in WEA.

According to FEMA, the Communications Act of 1934 gives the President the authority to use private sector communication systems, such as wireless service, to reach the public in national emergencies.

"Users may opt out of receiving alerts in the imminent threat and AMBER categories but cannot opt out of receiving Presidential alerts," the agency said.

