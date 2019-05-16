FDA issues nationwide tattoo ink recall over bacterial contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers, tattoo artists, and retailers of tattoo inks that are contaminated with bacteria.

An alert was issued on May 15 about the contaminated inks and its ability to cause infections and lead to serious injuries.

So if you're thinking about getting a tattoo, make sure your artist isn't using one of the inks below.

The following tattoo inks have been recalled:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

Thinking of getting a tattoo soon? The FDA recommends that consumers ask the tattoo artist or studio about the tattoo inks they use before they start the session.

