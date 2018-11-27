FedEx offers new delivery option to thwart porch pirates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just in time for the holidays, FedEx is rolling out a new delivery option in the hopes of foiling the growing number of so-called porch pirates.

In response to research suggesting most Americans are fine collecting their packages somewhere aside from home, the delivery service will now add pick-up and drop-off locations at certain retail stores.

That means customers can now collect or leave their FedEx packages at 8,900 Walgreens and Rite Aid locations and 1,900 Fedex Office locations, as well as certain grocery stores (no Publix, sorry).

Randy Scarborough, vice president of retail marketing for FedEx, said consumers want delivery options that are both convenient and secure. This move, Scarborough said, is an effort to meet that demand.

“The neighborhood grocery store or pharmacy is a good alternative to the home,” he said.

In addition to the new delivery option, FedEx has some security tips for customers that can help make sure what you order makes it to the correct destination:

Consider an alternate destination: If you can’t be home for a delivery, consider having your package sent to a family member, friend or neighbor who is at home during the day.

Ship it your local FedEx store: Customers can have their deliveries shipped to the closest FedEx retail location free of charge, and they'll hold it for up to five business days.

Add a signature to your delivery: Want to make sure your packages aren't left unsupervised? You can require a signature for the driver to release your package.

Try out FedEx Delivery Manager: This service gives you more control over deliveries, so you can provide special instructions, reroute your package and reschedule drop-offs.

Worried your package was stolen? You’re asked to contact police. Those concerned about the security of their deliveries can contact FedEx by dialing 1-800-GOF-EDEX.

