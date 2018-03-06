Florida No.1 in nation for fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Florida leads the nation in the number of fraud reports according to the 2017 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book.

The top three categories of fraud are debt collection, identity theft and imposter scams.

An estimated 20 percent of Florida fraud victims reported a loss of money, totaling $54.7 million.

Florida also ranked No. 2 in the nation for identity theft reports last year.

The information, released last week, comes just in time for the FTC’s Consumer Protection Week (March 4-10), an annual campaign that seeks to educate consumers on their rights and help them make well-informed decisions about their money.

