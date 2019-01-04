Florida children under the age of 5 can get into Seaworld for free

SeaWorld is offering free admission to preschoolers for all of 2019. According to SeaWorld, parents must register online by January 27 to get Preschool Cards.

The cards can be redeemed at any SeaWorld ticket window by February 28. Parents are required to bring online confirmation, their child's birth certificate or passport, and a valid Florida ID.

The Preschool Card does not include free parking, separately ticketed events or other discounts.

SeaWorld has promised its customers new experiences in 2019, including a water slide at its Aquatica water park, as well as Sesame Street Land.

