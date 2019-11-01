Free credit monitoring now available to active duty military

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With what seems like a new data breach every month, credit monitoring is a sound investment.

But the cost can really add up. Fortunately for active duty military and National Guard members, they won't have to pay. It's thanks to a new program introduced by the Federal Trade Commission.

As of Oct. 31, three credit reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian and TransUnion – are provided the service completely free of charges. That's an average savings of $70 a person.

To take advantage of the program, just sign up for credit monitoring through each of the credit reporting firms. On each of their websites, there's a link for eligible service members:

Experian | Equifax | TransUnion

It's that simple.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.