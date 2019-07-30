FTC: Beware of fake Equifax settlement websites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Since Equifax announced last week it would pay up to $700 million to settle claims over the massive 2017 data breach, the Federal Trade Commission warned applicants of fake websites that look like the official Equifax settlement site.

According to the FTC, to make sure you’re not handing over sensitive data, start your claims process on the FTC’s Equifax page at ftc.gov/Equifax. There, you can also find information on the claims process, the deadline to file and how to find out whether you were affected by the data breach.

RELATED: Here's how to claim your part of Equifax's $700 million settlement | What happens if you don't claim your $125 Equifax money?

The federal agency also notes that consumers will never have to pay to file a claim for these benefits. Also, if you receive a call from someone who tries to get you to file a claim, it is almost certainly a scammer, the FTC warned.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.