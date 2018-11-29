General Electric plans layoffs for Jacksonville office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - General Electric's Global Operations says it will layoff nearly 150 of its Jacksonville employees early next year.

Those employees will come from the finance and insurance divisions, according to a notice filed with the state. The layoffs will be put into effect at the beginning of January 2019.

All of the affected employees have been offered positions in Jacksonville.

GE has additional layoffs planned around the country, as it will be closing some of its facilities in an effort to downsize.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.