Hurricane supplies, generators sales tax-free next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the outer bands of hurricane season on the horizon, Florida’s 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin on Friday, June 1 and end on June 7.

During the week-long holiday, qualifying items related disaster preparedness will be available to customers tax-free, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

Eligible items include:

• Under $10: reusable ice packs

• Under $20: candles, flashlights and lanterns

• Under $25: gas or diesel containers

• Under $30: AAA-cell, C-cell, AA-cell, D-cell, 6-volt and 9-volt batteries (not including car and boat batteries); coolers

• Under $50: bungee cords; ground anchor systems; radios (battery, solar or hand-crank); ratchet straps; tarps; tie-down kits; other flexible waterproof sheeting

• Under $750: portable generators

When preparing for disasters, the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute provided multiple tips to consider when purchasing portable generators and fuel containers:

• Consider the types of items that the generator will need to power and how much energy is needed

• Research generators before buying one

• Consider installing a carbon monoxide detector if using a generator

• Identify where the generator will be placed; generators require breathing room

• Generators should be located outside and away from windows, doors and vents

• Keep generators dry

• Prepare a source of fuel stored away from heat sources; fuel should not be used if it’s older than 30 days

The 2018 hurricane season will begin on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.