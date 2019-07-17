JEA warns of rise in number of scam phone calls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA on Tuesday reported a spike in the number of scam phone calls being received by customers.

According to the utility, businesses and residents have received calls from people claiming to be from JEA and threatening to disconnect the customer’s service if a large sum of money isn’t paid within 30 minutes.

"Targeting utility customers across the country, these callers claim the customer is behind on their utility payments or that their utility meter needs to be replaced," JEA said in a news release. "The customer is then instructed to go to a Winn Dixie, CVS or Walgreens, buy a MoneyPak payment card and call them back at the phone number provided with the MoneyPak card information and PIN number to prevent their service from being disconnected."

JEA informs its customers that the 800 number being used for the fraudulent calls has already been reported, and at least two of the numbers have been taken down, but said it is important to be aware of the tactics being used.

As a reminder, JEA will never call to request a credit card to avoid disconnection. Customers who receive one of these calls are urged to notify JEA at 904-665-6000. Commercial customers may call 904-665-6250 to speak with a JEA Business Support Team representative.

