Mitsubishi Recalls Cars and SUVs Over Engine-Stalling Issue

Mitsubishi is recalling 141,053 cars and SUVs because a part can break, leading the engine to stall.

The recall is for certain Mitsubishi Lancer, Lancer Sportback, Outlander, and Outlander Sport vehicles from the 2008 through 2012 model years, and equipped with either a 4B11 or 4B12 four-cylinder engine.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicle’s accessory drive belt could detach because of a faulty part. As a result, the battery will no longer charge while the car is being driven, which could cause the engine to stall, NHTSA says.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: Certain 2009-2012 Lancer sedans and 2010-2012 Lancer Sportback hatchbacks, and 2011-2012 Outlander Sport and 2008-2012 Outlander SUVs.

The problem: The drive belt automatic tensioner flange may crack, which could cause the accessory drive belt to detach. If that happens, the battery would discharge and the engine would stall.

The fix: Dealers will replace the belt tensioner free of charge; Mitsubishi says the new part should have an improved shape. According to NHTSA, the recall is expected to begin March 27, 2018. Mitsubishi’s own number for this recall is SR-18-001.

How to contact the manufacturer: Mitsubishi will contact owners, but owners can also contact customer service at 888-648-7820.

NHTSA campaign number: 18V069000

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall. Plug in the 17-digit vehicle identification number at the NHTSA website. It will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

