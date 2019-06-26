Money Matters: Hiring for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on Sept. 6 and runs for 41 days until Nov. 2.

In preparation of the annual scare event, Universal announced it will post 2,000 jobs to help run 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, live entertainment and other spectacles.

The part-time and full-time jobs include attendants, food service and security starting at $12 per hour.

Applications can be submitted to https://www.universalorlandojobs.com/.

This year's Halloween Horror Nights will also include a new tundra themed house called Yeti: Terror of the Yukon​.

