Months later, bride still without wedding video, she says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - She paid thousands of dollars to a videographer to film her wedding video, but nearly eight months after her wedding, a Jacksonville woman told News4Jax she still doesn't have her video.

Sandra Pryor said a friend recommended the company CollabCreation Films and didn't see any red flags, but a quick search of the name online now brings up a "permanently closed" notice. Pryor said she's heard back from the videographer once, a couple of months after the wedding.

According to Pryor, she paid the videographer, Kevin Remington, $2,600 before her wedding. Since then, she's heard nothing from the company.

"It's been super painful for my husband and I both because we want to relive that day. We want to go back and remember our vows and remember the dancing and fun," Pryor said.

The former address of the company is now the location of the radio station WJXL-FM. While visiting another previous address for the company, News4Jax was told CollabCreation moved out about nine months ago.

After leaving a voicemail and sending a text message to the business's listed phone number, News4Jax received a text response from someone claiming to be Kevin Remington. The sender would not speak on the phone.

Then an email was sent to News4Jax from someone claiming to be Remington, which read:

"Based on our existing contracts we cannot discuss any specifics with you. However, I can assure you that this situation is being dealt with internally, and we are working diligently to rectify any situation that is outstanding."

There are dozens of negative reviews online from different websites with stories similar to Pryor's. Excerpts from the reviews include:

"Kevin is not helpful when it comes to responding to voicemails or emails."

"He screens phone calls, does not return messages, promises edits to your video but does not make them."

"It's a year past my wedding and we still can't get Kevin to respond."

Pryor hopes that no other brides run into the same problem. Money aside, Pryor said all she wants now is the raw footage from her wedding.

"So I could look back years and years down the road and show my kids, if we ever have children, how we got married," Pryor said.

News4Jax also visited Remington's listed address, but no one answered the door.

