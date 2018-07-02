New Florida law aims to crack down on pesky robocalls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s no secret robocalls are annoying. The last thing most people want to hear when they pick up the phone is an automated voice on the other end of the line.

These unwanted calls have become a widespread problem over the years, and they’re only getting worse. Last month, 4.1 billion robocalls were placed nationwide, according to an estimate from call-blocking service YouMail. That’s up from 2.7 billion in February.

But now there’s some hope for Floridians thanks to a new state law.

The Florida Call-Blocking Act, which took effect over the weekend, empowers phone carriers to block calls from bogus numbers as well as “spoofed” numbers, or those that mimic local numbers so they look legitimate on caller identification services.

So, for example, say an AT&T customer reports a number after fielding an unwanted robocall. If the customer’s report is investigated and found to be true, AT&T would have the ability to block that number from calling the rest of its customers.

For what it’s worth, Florida keeps and maintains its own Do Not Call list. Consumers can sign up for the service free of charge. All you need to register is a landline or mobile telephone number. To learn more or file a complaint, just visit FLDNC.com.

