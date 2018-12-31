From food to rides, ring in the new year with freebies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You can ring in the new year with a bunch of free stuff.

Panera Bread rewards members can have one last free bagel today.

If you have a 2018 Chick-Fil-A calendar, it's the last day to redeem a free chicken sandwich.

Today is also the last chance to get Applebee's and Chili's festive drinks.

IHOP has a kids eat free deal and a special holiday menu inspired by "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch."

At PDQ, on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, buy 25 hand-breaded tenders and get 10 free.

Participating AAA clubs will provide free rides for members and non-members in many parts of the country through New Year's Day, as part of its holiday safe ride program.





Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.