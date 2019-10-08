PlayStation 5 to launch holiday 2020, Sony announces

Attendees walk by the Sony PlayStation booth at the 2019 GDC Game Developers Conference on March 20, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gamers, rejoice!

Sony plans to have its next-generation game console available by Christmas 2020, WDIV reports.

This will be Sony's first game console release since PlayStation 4 launched in 2013.

"Today I'm proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we'll be launching in time for Holiday 2020," Sony President Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post Tuesday morning. "These updates may not be a huge surprise, but we wanted to confirm them for our PlayStation fans, as we start to reveal additional details about our vision for the next generation."

