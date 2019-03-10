Chef Boyardee recalls product due to misbranding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, Conagra Brands Inc. said.

Conagra Brands says its 'Chef Boyardee' 7.5 oz microwaveable bows are misbranded... and could make some people sick. The product was packaged on Jan. 16, 2019.

The products may contain milk and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label, the United States Department of Agriculture reports.

Those labeled as rice with chicken and vegetables, actually contain beef ravioli products.

The recalled products have a best by date of July 8, 2020.

You can throw them away or return them for a full refund.

