Eye drops, eye ointments sold at Walgreens being recalled

WASHINGTON - The U.S Food and Drug Administration says eye drops and eye ointments made by Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential that they may not be sterile. All of the over-the-counter recalled products were made for and exclusively sold at Walgreens.

Below is a list of products being recalled:

• Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Walgreens item #: 801483 NDC #: 0363-0185-13 Package Size: 15 mL. Lot Number 19095, Expiration Date: 04/21, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/14/19.

• Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens item #: 801477 NDC #: 0363-0185-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL. Lot Number 19095, Expiration Date: 04/21, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/14/19.

• Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens item #: 801482 NDC #: 0363-7500-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram. Lot Number TCI, Expiration Date: 03/21, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/08/19.

• Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens item #: 801402 NDC #: 0363-0193-13 Package Size: 15 mL. (Two Lot Numbers) (1) Lot Number 19105, Expiration Date: 04/22, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/24/19 and (2) Lot Number 19050, Expiration Date: 02/22, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/23/19.

• Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens item #: 801486 NDC #: 0363-0191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram. Lot Number TBD, Expiration Date: 04/22, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/24/19.

Healthcare professionals and patients are encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of these products to the FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

Complete and submit the report online .

. Download form or call 1-800-322-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete it and return to the address on the form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

