Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeper accessory part on infant play yards

WASHINGTON, - Fisher-Price has recalled all models of the Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards due to safety concerns about the inclined sleep products accessory.

Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products after the babies rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. Consumers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product without the inclined sleeper accessory, and can also continue to use the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag.

The recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11. The model number is located on the fabric label inside of the play yard and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad.

The product is a portable play yard with inclined sleeper and changing station clutch accessories and a carry bag; the inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

About 71,000 of the items were sold nationwide from October 2014 through June 2019 for between $90 and $110.

Customers who bought the recalled product can get a refund. Those with questions can call 800-432-5437 during regular business hours or go to the Fisher-Price website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.