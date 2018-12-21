Ford recalls more than 410K pickup trucks due to possible fire risk

DETROIT - Ford is recalling more than 410,000 F-Series pickup trucks with engine block heaters in the U.S. because they can catch fire.

The recall covers certain F-150s from the 2015 through 2019 model years, as well as the 2017 through 2019 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.

The company says in government documents posted Friday, Dec. 21, that water and contaminants can get into the heater cable and cause corrosion. That can cause electrical shorts and possible fires.

Ford said the risk only exists while the truck is parked and the block heater cable is plugged in to an outlet. It's commonly used by drivers to keep their engines warm and easier to start on cold winter days.

Ford has received three reports of fires in Canada, but none in the U.S. There have been no reports of injuries.

Dealers will inspect and seal the cable or replace the heaters if needed. The recall is expected to start Jan. 7.

F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

