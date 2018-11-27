IKEA recalls extendable dining tables over safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - IKEA is recalling some of its glass dining tables because of a risk that their glass extension leaves can suddenly fall and injure someone as a result.

Tuesday's voluntary recall involves an estimated 8,200 GLIVARP extendable dining tables that were sold online and in stores from February 2017 through October 2018 with the supplier number 12003.

The recall stems from three complaints the furniture giant received about leaves detaching and falling, including a case where someone was hurt, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Those who purchased these tables are asked to stop using them immediately. They can be returned to any IKEA location for a full refund or free replacement table.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.