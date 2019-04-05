Mold causes recall of Hunt's tomato paste

It's time to check your pantry for a cook's staple in the kitchen that's being recalled.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling the 6-ounce cans of Hunt's tomato paste no salt added brand because the product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold.

The Hunt's no salt added tomato paste was distributed nationwide.

The company has provided the following markings on the cans in question:

Item description: HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z

Case UPC: 00-0-27000-38809-9

Item UPC: 00-0-27000-38807-5

Case Batch/Lot Code: 5291902510

Item Batch/Lot Code: 2105902510

Best By Date: OCT 16 2020

No other Hunt’s or Conagra Brand’s products are impacted by this recall.

If you find affected cans, you should throw them out or return them to the store where purchased.

If you have questions about the recall contact Conagra Brands at 1-888-280-0301 or click here.

