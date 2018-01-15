Safeway settles class action suits over 'imported from Italy' olive oil claims

Safeway has settled two class-action lawsuits over complaints that its olive oils were mislabeled as "extra virgin" and "imported from Italy."
Consumers who bought the select products can get up to $7.50 in vouchers -- or at most $2.50 in cash payments.
You can claim up to five purchases per household without a receipt or as many as you can with proof.
The company maintains there is nothing wrong with the labeling.
To file a claim, click here.
