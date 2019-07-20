Thai lobster salad recalled due to possible listeria contamination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Fresh Market said Thai Lobster Salad sold by the pound in its self-serve seafood salad bar and prepackaged in the seafood display case as House of Thaller Thai Lobster salad has been recalled by the supplier, Elevation Foods, due to possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported, and no other foods sold at The Fresh Market are impacted.

All of the potentially affected product has been removed from The Fresh Market stores and destroyed.

If you purchased the Thai Lobster Salad, please discard it. You can bring your receipt from the purchase of the product to any Fresh Market location for a full refund. The Fresh Market Guest Relations Department is available to answer questions at 866-817-4367 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here for more information on the recall.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.