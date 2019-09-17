Peanut butter cookies recalled because peanuts weren't listed ingredient

The parent company of Winn-Dixie is recalling packages of peanut butter cookies because – and no, we’re not joking about this – peanuts weren’t listed in the ingredients.

Since they’re peanut butter cookies, it seems like that should go without saying. Then again, it’s totally possible shoppers might be surprised to find traces of peanuts lurking inside these confectionery treats.

In addition to the 18-count packs of peanut butter cookies, Southeastern Grocers is recalling some of its 18-count variety packs of cookies because peanut butter cookies are among those included.

The cookies, which carry the 5079 and 69886 SLU codes, were sold in all Winn-Dixie, Harveys, BI-LO, and Fresco y Mas bakeries. Customers should either toss their cookies or return them for a refund.

Questions and concerns about this voluntary recall can contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center by dialing 844-745-0463 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT.

