Sears plans to shutter its location at The Avenues mall

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The parent company of Sears expects to shutter the department store's location at The Avenues mall this winter, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

A company spokesperson told the Daily Record that the store plans to begin liquidating its inventory this month with the closure anticipated to happen midway through December.

"After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store in Jacksonville, Florida," spokesperson Larry Costello said in a statement.

News of the closure comes a month after parent company Transform Holdco signaled that it would close 21 Sears locations in October. Jacksonville was not included on that list.

Though a USA TODAY report estimates roughly 100 more stores could close in December, the company has not identified the locations on the chopping block.

Read the complete story on the Daily Record's website.



Jacksonville Daily Record