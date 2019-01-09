SunPass users warned about fake notices claiming unpaid tolls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Did you get an email claiming you owe past due tolls on your SunPass account? Watch out because it may be a scam.

The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a warning about scammers sending emails to SunPass users claiming they owe past due tolls.

The emails are being sent from the address: SunPassNotice@ezpass-collections.net

Accord to FDOT, the sender is listed as “Sun Pass Collections Inc,” or “Sun Pass Collections Inc Linebargar Goggen Blaiir, LLP.” and will have the following stated in the email:

“Please find the attached invoice for past due tolls that have been charged to your Sun Pass account. Failure to pay will result in a summons for court appearance within 30 days.”

Customers are then told to click on a fake invoice and website.

FDOT wants to make it clear that toll invoices are never sent through email and that should be your first red flag. Official toll invoices are sent only through U.S. mail.

VIEW: Florida Department of Transportation Warning

The official and only website to make payment is www.SunPass.com (www.TollByPlate.com will also route customers to www.SunPass.com). This is also the best way to check and see if you really owe any past dues. You can also contact the SunPass Customer Service Center at 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).

Anyone who may have received an unauthorized solicitation may file a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center at the following website: https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.



