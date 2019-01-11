Record your baby's memories with a sticker camera

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Babeyes wearable technology for infants was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

A French company created the smart HD camera sticker to attach to a baby’s clothing to record videos. It can be used to monitor special events like birthdays and a baby's first walk.

It can record up to two hours of video. Each camera also comes with one year’s worth of free storage in the company’s cloud.

Videos are transferred to a parent’s computer via USB cable, rather than Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, so they can't be accessed remotely.

The camera is available now and costs about $139.

Other baby-tracking tech on display at CES included the Owlet Smart Sock 2, a sock that uses pulse tracking technology to monitor babies' oxygen levels while they sleep.

