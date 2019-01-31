Virtual reality theme park could come to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida is on the short list for a possible new virtual reality theme park.

D. Legends Holdings Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based creator of indoor virtual reality parks, is considering building a park in Orlando.

"The Legend Heroes Park" combines virtual reality and augmented reality with physical movement. It also offers hologram concerts, a raceroom and robot virtual reality rides.

The ideal space is 30,000 to 40,000 square feet.

The company opened its first park in Macau.

Possible locations could include New York, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Orlando's $70 billion tourism industry drew a record 72 million visitors in 2017.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.