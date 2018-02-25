Voluntary recall of dog treats

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pet treats are being recalled due to possible salmonella.

TruPet, LLC of Milford, OH, is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight, 2.5oz Pet treats because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall includes only the product listed below.

The following affected "Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight" products were distributed in the continental USA via online retailer Chewy.com and TruDog.com through direct delivery:

Affected product can be identified by comparing the following lot number: "Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight" with "Lot # 20190514 13753".

No products other than the specific product identified above are subject to this voluntary recall.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recall is being issued in an abundance of caution following the Michigan Department of Agriculture’s collection of a retail sample from a single batch which tested positive. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight are urged to return affected product to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may call the company at 800-476-8808 for additional information.

