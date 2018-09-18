Walmart begins grocery delivery in Jacksonville, Orange Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walmart is kicking the customer convenience meter up a notch.

Starting Tuesday, people in Jacksonville and Orange Park will be able to order groceries online and have them delivered right to their homes. The program is an extension of the company's curbside pickup service, which is already available at 13 Walmart stores around Jacksonville.

Walmart workers will be putting together the grocery orders, and Walmart is teaming up with a delivery service for the actual deliveries.

The process starts by entering your home's ZIP code into the Walmart Grocery app or on the company's website.

If Walmart delivers to your area, you'll be able to fill out your grocery order, and Walmart employees gather the items from your shopping list for the delivery drivers.

The goal is to have each item at your doorstep within the hour window you requested.

The delivery service doesn't require a subscription fee, like others do, but you will have to pay a $9.95 delivery charge.

Walmart said that customers will pay the same online that they would in the story, so no cost surprises.

Walmart said it will be extending this service to other areas beyond Jacksonville and Orange park this year.

