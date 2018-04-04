Best things to buy in April

If your spring fever includes the need to do some shopping, there are some great deals you don't want to miss in April.

According to an article on MoneyTalksNews.com, you'll find amazing deals on clothes throughout the entire month. Look for as much as 80 percent off at places like Saks Off 5th and the Gap.

Also make sure that keep your eyes open for tax day freebies. There are always a lot of those including Great American Cookies, Kona Ice and Planet Fitness.

Early Mother's Day and Earth Day deals will also be advertised this month. If you shop early for Mother's Day, expect to score as much as 75% off at stores like Nordstrom Rack. If Amazon brings back its Earth Day sale, you may get 20% off many used and recycled products.

