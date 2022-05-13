Go back in time by winning the As If! The 90′s Fest Meet & Greet Giveaway sweepstakes

Two News4JAX Insiders can win a prize pack to meet and greet Montell Jordan or Eve 6 plus much more!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Don’t have a cow, man. It’s time to kick it old school with a chill weekend with some of the most rad people on the planet.

Don’t we all wish we could go back to the 90′s? You know, a time before all the doom and gloom that’s happened since the year 2000. At least that Y2K thing never happened, right?

Even if you can’t go back, you can pretend to for a few hours when the As If! The 90′s Fest pulls into St. Augustine on Saturday, May 21 from Noon to 9 p.m. at Francis Field. So, grab your fanny pack, put on your Timberlands and scrunchies and enter to win one of two excellent prize packs:

Montell Jordan

Meet & Greet passes

Two (2) VIP admission passes

Two (2) afterparty admission passes at Prohibition Kitchen (with Quad City DJs)

Two (2) 90′s Fest t-shirts

Eve 6

Meet & Greet passes

Two (2) VIP admission passes

Two (2) afterparty admission passes at Prohibition Kitchen (with Quad City DJs)

Two (2) 90′s Fest t-shirts

You can enter both of the sweepstakes below but can only be “King of the World” in one of them. We’ll announce the winners in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Friday, May 20.

Montell Jordan Meet & Greet Entry

Eve 6 Meet & Greet Entry