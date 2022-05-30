🔒 Catch Tamela Mann for free at Wild Adventures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Take a break from your daily routine at Wild Adventures Theme Park.
We are sending one lucky News4JAX Insider on a Georgia vacation by giving away four tickets to explore over 170 acres of rides, slides, and exotic animals!
This four-pack of tickets are good for admission to the park and includes four tickets to see the multi-talented singer and actress Tamela Mann on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
After making five albums with Kirk Franklin and his pioneering group, The Family, Tamela began acting and discovered a love for the theater. It was at that time Tyler Perry recruited her and her husband, NAACP Image® Award winning actor David Mann, to appear as the beloved “Mr. Brown” and “Cora” in his play, I Can Do Bad All By Myself. They continued to work with Perry in his plays and such hit films as Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea Goes to Jail and 2011′s Madea’s Big Happy Family. She and David also starred in the film and long-running hit TBS comedy, Meet the Browns.
Only News4JAX Insiders can take home four tickets to Wild Adventures and this concert, so sign up and sign in for a chance to win! The contest runs from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 until 8 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022.