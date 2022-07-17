🔒 Get ready to rock with Skillet at Wild Adventures

A News4JAX Insider can win four passes to Wild Adventures Theme Park and four tickets to the Skillet concert on July 30, 2022.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grammy-nominated platinum-selling rockers Skillet are back by popular demand for the twelfth year at Wild Adventures Theme Park!

Known for a unique high-energy stage presence and crossover chart-topping No.1 hits like “Not Gonna Die” and “Awake & Alive,” the band is ready to excite.

We are giving a News4JAX Insider the chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the park and four passes to see the band in concert.

Only News4JAX Insiders can take home four tickets to Wild Adventures, so sign up and sign in for a chance to win!

The contest runs from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, until 8 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022.