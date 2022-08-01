Nominate a local first responder and they could win a free car

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

News4JAX Insiders can nominate and vote for their favorite first responder to win a 2022 Hyundai Tucson. (WJXT)

Our first responders without a doubt deserve the world, and how cool would it be to help one of them win a free car?

First responders have always been working their tails off, but especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began, they deserve as much recognition and praise as possible.

It doesn’t matter if they are in law enforcement, a firefighter, a paramedic or an EMT, we want to hear about them.

You can begin nominating the first responder in your life on the form below. Nominations are open from August 1-14. Voting occurs August 15-28, and a winner of a new car will be announced on Aug. 31.

It is very important you read the official contest rules before nominating and voting. Click the link titled, ‘Rules’ at the bottom of the entry form or go to the official contest rules page.

You can enter by filling out the form below.