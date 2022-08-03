🔒 Enjoy Wild Food Weekends at Wild Adventures

Two News4JAX Insiders can win four passess to the Wild Adventures Wild Food Weekends on Aug. 13/14 and Aug. 20/21.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Send your taste buds on an adventure during NEW Wild Food Weekends at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

Explore unusual flavors from a herd of food trucks, sample unique hometown treats like Pulled Pork with Watermelon BBQ Sauce, and sip on unexpected regional specialties like Dirty Soda. Between bites, explore 170 acres of rides, slides and exotic animals with the whole family and enjoy live entertainment all weekend long, including authentic Hispanic and Latin cultural performances.

We are giving two News4JAX Insiders the chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the park on separate weekends.

Only News4JAX Insiders can take home four tickets to Wild Adventures, so sign up and sign in for a chance to win!

The contest runs from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, until 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

We will pick one winner at 8 a.m. on The Morning Show on Monday, Aug. 8 and Monday, Aug. 15.