🔒 Get in the Christmas spirit with Holiday Pops

The Jacksonville Symphony is peforming Holiday Pops from Dec. 8 until Dec. 11.

Step inside Jacoby Symphony Hall, decked in boughs of holly, swirling with snow and surround yourself in our musical, winter wonderland.

The Jacksonville Symphony, dancers from Douglas Anderson School for the Arts and other shining talent bring you the gift of the holiday season’s most festive classics with Holiday Pops. Carol along with your family and friends in this cherished tradition and experience the joy Jacksonville awaits all year long.

We have teamed up with the Jax Symphony to send a News4JAX Insider to see this great holiday tradition with a 4-pack of VIP tickets and a gift bag filled with goodies.

Our sweepstake runs from midnight on Nov. 16, 2022, until 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. We will announce a winner during that hour of The Morning Show.

Enter the sweepstakes here: