Feeling lucky? How about cocky? Take a run at Taxslayer Gator Bowl tickets

A News4JAX Insider can win a pair of tickets and pregame field passes to the 2022 Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the most recognizable brands in sports takes on one of the top teams in college football’s best conference when the 78th edition of the Taxslayer Gator Bowl kicks off at TIAA Bank Field on Friday, Dec. 30.

The 19th ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame (8-4) take on the 20th ranked University of South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) at 3:30 p.m. and a News4JAX Insider can win a pair of tickets and pregame field passes to enjoy one of college football’s best traditions up-close and in-person.

The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 and a winner will be announced in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on WJXT-Channel 4 on Monday, Dec. 26.

Enter the sweepstakes here: