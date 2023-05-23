Congrats to our Emsculpt NEO winner!

A woman is seen using the Emsculpt machine.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Summer is right around the corner and one News4JAX Insider is getting some help to get toned before hitting the beach.

Patricia Mitchell of Jacksonville has won four treatments with the Emsculpt NEO at The Aesthetics Center of Jacksonville. That’s a $3,600 value.

The Emsculpt Neo helps permanently remove fat and is like doing 20,000 crunches in a single 30-minute session.

Dr. Barbara Rappaport and her staff are Jacksonville’s only Emsuite offering combination Treatments with Emsculpt Neo, Emtone, Emsella, and EmFemme 360. Dr. Rappaport has over 20 years of experience and has been named multiple times as one of Jacksonville’s Top Doctors in Jacksonville Magazine, America’s Most Honored Doctors, and Vitals Most Compassionate Doctor awards.