🔒 Insiders Only: Tag-team River City Wrestling Con with friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Wrestling Con (RCWC) is Florida’s annual celebration of pro wrestling fandom.

Experience nearly 100 globally recognized wrestling icons, family-friendly attractions, and live wrestling matches spread across two huge days when the event comes to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds June 10-11.

Two News4JAX Insiders can both win a pair of tickets to this high-flying event by entering the Insider River City Wrestling Con sweepstakes. The promotion runs from 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26 to Sunday, June 4 at 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on the ‘Going Ringside with The Local Station’ podcast on Wednesday, June 7. ‘Going Ringside’ host Scott Johnson will have a live podcast from the event on Saturday, June 4 featuring live interviews with wrestling superstars and fans.

🌟 Featured Stars

(Confirmed Guests)

Bryan Danielson Wrestling Superstar

Saraya fka “Paige” Wrestling Superstar

Kurt Angle WWE Hall of Famer & Olympic Gold Medalist

Rob van Damn WWE Hall of Famer

Lina Fanene fka “NIA JAX” Wrestling Superstar

Ron Simmons WWE & College Football Hall of Famer

Thunder Rosa Wrestling Superstar

Britt Baker Wrestling Superstar

🛎️ Attractions

Meet & Greets

Live Wrestling

Q&A Panels

Costume Contests

Gaming

Vendors

Pre-sale ticket prices range from $40-$125 and are extremely limited. This event is your only chance to catch some of these wrestling superstars in Florida this year.

Enter the Sweepstakes here!