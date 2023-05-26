🔒 Insiders Only: Tag-team River City Wrestling Con with friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Wrestling Con (RCWC) is Florida’s annual celebration of pro wrestling fandom.
Experience nearly 100 globally recognized wrestling icons, family-friendly attractions, and live wrestling matches spread across two huge days when the event comes to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds June 10-11.
Two News4JAX Insiders can both win a pair of tickets to this high-flying event by entering the Insider River City Wrestling Con sweepstakes. The promotion runs from 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26 to Sunday, June 4 at 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on the ‘Going Ringside with The Local Station’ podcast on Wednesday, June 7. ‘Going Ringside’ host Scott Johnson will have a live podcast from the event on Saturday, June 4 featuring live interviews with wrestling superstars and fans.
🌟 Featured Stars
(Confirmed Guests)
- Bryan Danielson Wrestling Superstar
- Saraya fka “Paige” Wrestling Superstar
- Kurt Angle WWE Hall of Famer & Olympic Gold Medalist
- Rob van Damn WWE Hall of Famer
- Lina Fanene fka “NIA JAX” Wrestling Superstar
- Ron Simmons WWE & College Football Hall of Famer
- Thunder Rosa Wrestling Superstar
- Britt Baker Wrestling Superstar
🛎️ Attractions
- Meet & Greets
- Live Wrestling
- Q&A Panels
- Costume Contests
- Gaming
- Vendors
Pre-sale ticket prices range from $40-$125 and are extremely limited. This event is your only chance to catch some of these wrestling superstars in Florida this year.