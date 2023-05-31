Going Ringside Ep. 14: Previewing River City Wrestling Con

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week on “Going Ringside” we analyze everything you need to know if you plan on attending the River City Wrestling Con event from stars who will be on hand to dates, times and highlights of the fourth annual event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.
River City Wrestling Con (RCWC) is Florida’s annual celebration of pro wrestling fandom.
Experience nearly 100 globally recognized wrestling icons, family-friendly attractions, and live wrestling matches spread across two huge days when the event comes to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds June 10-11.
Two News4JAX Insiders can both win a pair of tickets to this high-flying event by entering the Insider River City Wrestling Con sweepstakes. The promotion runs from 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26 to Sunday, June 4 at 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on the ‘Going Ringside with The Local Station’ podcast on Wednesday, June 7. ‘Going Ringside’ host Scott Johnson will have a live podcast from the event on Saturday, June 10 featuring live interviews with wrestling superstars and fans.
🌟 Featured Stars
(Confirmed Guests)
- Bryan Danielson Wrestling Superstar
- Saraya fka “Paige” Wrestling Superstar
- Kurt Angle WWE Hall of Famer & Olympic Gold Medalist
- Rob van Damn WWE Hall of Famer
- Lina Fanene fka “NIA JAX” Wrestling Superstar
- Ron Simmons WWE & College Football Hall of Famer
- Thunder Rosa Wrestling Superstar
- Britt Baker Wrestling Superstar
🛎️ Attractions
- Meet & Greets
- Live Wrestling
- Q&A Panels
- Costume Contests
- Gaming
- Vendors
Pre-sale ticket prices range from $40-$125 and are extremely limited. This event is your only chance to catch some of these wrestling superstars in Florida this year.