Going Ringside Ep. 14: Previewing River City Wrestling Con

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week on “Going Ringside” we analyze everything you need to know if you plan on attending the River City Wrestling Con event from stars who will be on hand to dates, times and highlights of the fourth annual event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

River City Wrestling Con (RCWC) is Florida’s annual celebration of pro wrestling fandom.

Experience nearly 100 globally recognized wrestling icons, family-friendly attractions, and live wrestling matches spread across two huge days when the event comes to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds June 10-11.

Two News4JAX Insiders can both win a pair of tickets to this high-flying event by entering the Insider River City Wrestling Con sweepstakes. The promotion runs from 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26 to Sunday, June 4 at 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on the ‘Going Ringside with The Local Station’ podcast on Wednesday, June 7. ‘Going Ringside’ host Scott Johnson will have a live podcast from the event on Saturday, June 10 featuring live interviews with wrestling superstars and fans.

🌟 Featured Stars

(Confirmed Guests)

Bryan Danielson Wrestling Superstar

Saraya fka “Paige” Wrestling Superstar

Kurt Angle WWE Hall of Famer & Olympic Gold Medalist

Rob van Damn WWE Hall of Famer

Lina Fanene fka “NIA JAX” Wrestling Superstar

Ron Simmons WWE & College Football Hall of Famer

Thunder Rosa Wrestling Superstar

Britt Baker Wrestling Superstar

🛎️ Attractions

Meet & Greets

Live Wrestling

Q&A Panels

Costume Contests

Gaming

Vendors

Pre-sale ticket prices range from $40-$125 and are extremely limited. This event is your only chance to catch some of these wrestling superstars in Florida this year.

Enter the Sweepstakes here!