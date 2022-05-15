🔒 Free family fun for four at Wild Adventures

News4JAX Insiders can enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to Wild Aventures theme park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Take a break from your daily routine at Wild Adventures.

We are sending one lucky News4JAX Insider on a Georgia vacation by giving away four tickets to explore over 170 acres of rides, slides, and exotic animals!

This four-pack of tickets are good for admission to the park any day remaining in 2022. But News4JAX Insiders aren’t the only ones who can get into the park for free.

May 27 through May 30, active and retired military get free admission. For everyone else, you can bring a non-perishable food donation for Second Harvest of South Georgia and receive buy one, get one free admission!

It’s four days of fun May 27 through May 30! Get your tickets and season passes now at www.WildAdventures.com. Also, experience a can’t-miss concert lineup with the 2022 All-Star Concert Series Lineup.

Only News4JAX Insiders can take home four tickets to Wild Adventures and this concert, so sign up and sign in for a chance to win!